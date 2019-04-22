2020 NBA mock draft: New top three prospects, latest intel

Three months have passed since we previously updated our 2020 mock, and quite a bit has changed in the world of high school, college and international basketball.

We got a chance to evaluate all of the top high school seniors competing against each other in practices and games the past few weeks at the Geico Nationals, the McDonald's All-American game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic, learning plenty of new intel.

We'll continue to find out more about the 2020 draft class at the NBA Global Camp in Monaco, the Nike Basketball Academy, the CP3 camp and numerous FIBA competitions over the next few months, but here's how we currently see things, with plenty still yet to be determined 14 months out.

We used the same projected standing from ESPN's Basketball Power Index for the 2019 draft in this 2020 edition. Although the 2020 draft is too far away to reasonably predict the team order, this gives a sense of picks owed and owned.