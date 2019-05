Several of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft had their measurements taken at this year's combine in Chicago. ESPN has obtained that info -- such as height, weight, wingspan and standing reach -- for some of the players projected to land in the lottery in June.

Here are our biggest takeaways, including physical comps and some record-setting numbers.

Note: We will continue to update this page with analysis on the combine measurements once the rest of the results are officially released.