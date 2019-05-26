NBA draft stock watch: Pro day risers and big early-entry decisions

With the NBA combine in the rearview and just over three weeks until teams are on the clock to make their picks, the pre-draft process is officially underway.

The final 10 days of May have been completely taken over by agency-sponsored pro days, with executives shuttling among more than a dozen showcases in Atlanta, Phoenix, New York, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Agencies conduct pro days because they allow them to accentuate the strengths of their clients while masking weaknesses.

Study the sideline of any pro day, and you'll see a who's who of NBA executives, coaches, players and top-level decision-makers for virtually every team. As the NCAA regular season fades into the distant memory of the NBA consciousness, more recent impressions and experiences can overpower and distort the decision-making process.