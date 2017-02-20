        <
        >

          Power Rankings: Pelicans vault 10 spots after landing Cousins

          12:35 PM ET
          • Marc SteinESPN Senior Writer
              • Senior NBA writer for ESPN.com
              • Began covering the NBA in 1993-94
              • Also covered soccer, tennis and the Olympics
            Follow on Twitter

          After 14½ seasons on its own, ESPN.com's famed NBA Power Rankings Committee (of One) today unveils a community approach.

          But only on a one-Monday basis.

          The idea coming out of All-Star Weekend was simply this: Let's make a little Rankings history by turning to our faithful readers to supply the comments for all 30 teams -- something we've never tried before -- via Twitter.

          The 1-to-30 order that teams were placed in, of course, continues to be the Committee's exclusive domain.

          And the big movers since last Monday, with only a handful of games to consider thanks to All-Star festivities, are the league's biggest movers and shakers, trade-wise.

          While Golden State predictably remains unchallenged at No. 1 -- with Cleveland dropping to No. 3 after losing Kevin Love to injury for at least six weeks -- Toronto and New Orleans have made this week's most notable jumps on the strength of the splashy trades they've just swung.

          The Raptors' acquisition of Serge Ibaka convinced us to overlook Toronto's alarming 5-11 funk and bump them back into the top 10 (up four to No. 8). And New Orleans earned itself a healthy 10-spot spike, from No. 26 to No. 16, by upstaging its own All-Star party (as well as Mardi Gras) with Sunday night's blockbuster trade agreement for DeMarcus Cousins.

          Many, many thanks go to the countless rankings devotees who tweeted comments to us.

          1. Golden State Warriors
          2016-17 record: 47-9
          Previous ranking: 1

          2. San Antonio Spurs
          2016-17 record: 43-13
          Previous ranking: 3

          3. Cleveland Cavaliers
          2016-17 record: 39-16
          Previous ranking: 2

          4. Washington Wizards
          2016-17 record: 34-21
          Previous ranking: 5

          5. Houston Rockets
          2016-17 record: 40-18
          Previous ranking: 4

          6. Boston Celtics
          2016-17 record: 37-20
          Previous ranking: 6

          7. Utah Jazz
          2016-17 record: 35-22
          Previous ranking: 8

          8. Toronto Raptors
          2016-17 record: 33-24
          Previous ranking: 12

          9. Memphis Grizzlies
          2016-17 record: 34-24
          Previous ranking: 7

          10. Atlanta Hawks
          2016-17 record: 32-24
          Previous ranking: 9

          11. LA Clippers
          2016-17 record: 35-21
          Previous ranking: 13

          12. Oklahoma City Thunder
          2016-17 record: 32-25
          Previous ranking: 14

          13. Miami Heat
          2016-17 record: 25-32
          Previous ranking: 10

          14. Denver Nuggets
          2016-17 record: 25-31
          Previous ranking: 15

          15. Indiana Pacers
          2016-17 record: 29-28
          Previous ranking: 11

          16. New Orleans Pelicans
          2016-17 record: 23-34
          Previous ranking: 26

          17. Detroit Pistons
          2016-17 record: 27-30
          Previous ranking: 18

          18. Portland Trail Blazers
          2016-17 record: 23-33
          Previous ranking: 17

          19. Dallas Mavericks
          2016-17 record: 22-34
          Previous ranking: 16

          20. Minnesota Timberwolves
          2016-17 record: 22-35
          Previous ranking: 21

          21. Chicago Bulls
          2016-17 record: 28-29
          Previous ranking: 25

          22. Milwaukee Bucks
          2016-17 record: 25-30
          Previous ranking: 22

          23. Philadelphia 76ers
          2016-17 record: 21-35
          Previous ranking: 20

          24. Sacramento Kings
          2016-17 record: 24-33
          Previous ranking: 19

          25. Charlotte Hornets
          2016-17 record: 24-32
          Previous ranking: 23

          26. New York Knicks
          2016-17 record: 23-34
          Previous ranking: 24

          27. Phoenix Suns
          2016-17 record: 18-39
          Previous ranking: 28

          28. Orlando Magic
          2016-17 record: 21-37
          Previous ranking: 29

          29. Los Angeles Lakers
          2016-17 record: 19-39
          Previous ranking: 27

          30. Brooklyn Nets
          2016-17 record: 9-47
          Previous ranking: 30