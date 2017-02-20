Stephen A. Smith says the "Sacramento Kings should be ashamed of themselves." (1:44)

After 14½ seasons on its own, ESPN.com's famed NBA Power Rankings Committee (of One) today unveils a community approach.

But only on a one-Monday basis.

The idea coming out of All-Star Weekend was simply this: Let's make a little Rankings history by turning to our faithful readers to supply the comments for all 30 teams -- something we've never tried before -- via Twitter.

The 1-to-30 order that teams were placed in, of course, continues to be the Committee's exclusive domain.

And the big movers since last Monday, with only a handful of games to consider thanks to All-Star festivities, are the league's biggest movers and shakers, trade-wise.

While Golden State predictably remains unchallenged at No. 1 -- with Cleveland dropping to No. 3 after losing Kevin Love to injury for at least six weeks -- Toronto and New Orleans have made this week's most notable jumps on the strength of the splashy trades they've just swung.

The Raptors' acquisition of Serge Ibaka convinced us to overlook Toronto's alarming 5-11 funk and bump them back into the top 10 (up four to No. 8). And New Orleans earned itself a healthy 10-spot spike, from No. 26 to No. 16, by upstaging its own All-Star party (as well as Mardi Gras) with Sunday night's blockbuster trade agreement for DeMarcus Cousins.

Many, many thanks go to the countless rankings devotees who tweeted comments to us.

1. Golden State Warriors

2016-17 record: 47-9

Previous ranking: 1

@ESPNSteinLine pleasantly surprised at the quality of the Warriors bench, which preseason was a concern #ESPNPowerRank — Kent Paisley 📎 (@kpaisley93) February 16, 2017

@ESPNSteinLine the Warriors are playing like they want to give teams some hope in the 1st half then dash their hopes in Q3 #ESPNPowerRank — yoda4ever (@yoda4ever) February 17, 2017

2. San Antonio Spurs

2016-17 record: 43-13

Previous ranking: 3

#ESPNPowerRank No Duncan and 7 new players still 43 wins. Trust the "pop" cess — Seth Long (@SLFounders76) February 19, 2017

Without their anchor Timmy, #Spurs continue to find pieces to get it done while Kawhi has emerged as a bonafide superstar #ESPNPowerRank — Spurnandez (@Spurnandez210) February 15, 2017

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

2016-17 record: 39-16

Previous ranking: 2

@ESPNSteinLine LeBron and Kyrie's big minutes. Love and JR injuries. Will any of this even matter when @cavs reach playoffs? #ESPNPowerRank — Chris Voloschuk (@C_Voloschuk) February 15, 2017

4. Washington Wizards

2016-17 record: 34-21

Previous ranking: 5

Wizards at beginning of the season vs Wizards since beginning of January #ESPNPowerRank #Wizards pic.twitter.com/NWuRNFZgLd — Ethan Fisher (@ethanwfisher) February 16, 2017

5. Houston Rockets

2016-17 record: 40-18

Previous ranking: 4

The Rockets' season is a breath of fresh air. To put that in perspective, last season was a chokeslam through 10 tables #ESPNPowerRank pic.twitter.com/SvWN7mdzYT — Carlo SA (@sanagustincarlo) February 18, 2017

6. Boston Celtics

2016-17 record: 37-20

Previous ranking: 6

C's have played just 22 games w/healthy starting lineup (16-6 in those games), yet they are the 2 seed in the East. #ESPNPowerRank — The Little Guy! (@TheLittleGuy4) February 15, 2017

7. Utah Jazz

2016-17 record: 35-22

Previous ranking: 8

Despite an onslaught of injuries & PF struggles, the Jazz are fighting for home court due to explosions from Hayward & Gobert #ESPNPowerRank — Aaron Hefner (@Aheffy) February 18, 2017

8. Toronto Raptors

2016-17 record: 33-24

Previous ranking: 12

Toronto: 1) Man, we're good! 2) Hmm, this isn't good. 3) Wow, we are not good. 4) Serge Ibaka! Maybe we're good again! #ESPNPowerRank — sean (@west_4th_st) February 17, 2017

9. Memphis Grizzlies

2016-17 record: 34-24

Previous ranking: 7

The Grizzlies grit has produced 6 wins against the top 4 teams in the league. If Parsons ever starts producing, watch out. #ESPNPowerRank — Ethan Stultz (@EthanStultz) February 19, 2017

@ESPNSteinLine @espn D still rules in Memph. and Griz vets show wear, tear and weariness in that dept. too often. Clock ticks.#ESPNPowerRank — Pete Wickham (@pw253) February 16, 2017

10. Atlanta Hawks

2016-17 record: 32-24

Previous ranking: 9

11. LA Clippers

2016-17 record: 35-21

Previous ranking: 13

@ESPNNBA #ESPNPowerRank LA Clippers: Waiting Room at Doc's Office Full of Patients and Patience — Todd Henderson (@DelCharro49) February 19, 2017

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

2016-17 record: 32-25

Previous ranking: 14

One Man is chasing history while the rest of the team is still waiting for someone else to step up.#ThunderSeason #ESPNPowerRank pic.twitter.com/jfza5gWlGK — David Prock (@DavidProck) February 17, 2017

13. Miami Heat

2016-17 record: 25-32

Previous ranking: 10

#ESPNPowerRank With coach Spo doing his best work yet and egos pushed aside for a common goal, Heat has stormed back into the scene. — Mr. Heat (@vladiladi822) February 19, 2017

14. Denver Nuggets

2016-17 record: 25-31

Previous ranking: 15

@ESPNSteinLine We're a long way from '94, but the Nuggets have pulled off the 8-1 upset before -- dare we say Joker could pull it off again? — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) February 19, 2017

#ESPNPowerRank #nuggets Incosistent, young, frustrating at times, but oh so fun to watch. Jokic is a superstar in the making. — Jordan Scott (@jordandan53) February 18, 2017

15. Indiana Pacers

2016-17 record: 29-28

Previous ranking: 11

16. New Orleans Pelicans

2016-17 record: 23-34

Previous ranking: 26

Pelicans' defense has been surprisingly stout (8th in DRtg). How much will Cousins improve 27th ranked offense? We'll see. #ESPNPowerRank. — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) February 20, 2017

This new @PelicansNBA front court has the potential to be one of the greatest ever. #ESPNPowerRank — Ryan Ross (@Ross3_VA) February 20, 2017

17. Detroit Pistons

2016-17 record: 27-30

Previous ranking: 18

The Pistons are still very hungry and our time is now. Once SVG commits to bringing Rjax off the bench, things will work out.#ESPNPowerRank — LVP (@ntouchwithu) February 19, 2017

18. Portland Trail Blazers

2016-17 record: 23-33

Previous ranking: 17

19. Dallas Mavericks

2016-17 record: 22-34

Previous ranking: 16

Barnes is the superstar Cuban never expected. Carlisle is a wizard. The Mavs have finally gotten younger. Dirk is still Dirk. #ESPNPowerRank — swap (@sdeka1997) February 15, 2017

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

2016-17 record: 22-35

Previous ranking: 21

@ESPN the @Timberwolves are like the opera. They both start out good and than crash in second half #ESPNPowerRank — Zach Zwart (@zachzwart2) February 15, 2017

21. Chicago Bulls

2016-17 record: 28-29

Previous ranking: 25

22. Milwaukee Bucks

2016-17 record: 25-30

Previous ranking: 22

Milwaukee: With Parker's injury, the Bucks should maximize draft position, but at this point, do whatever Giannis wants. #ESPNPowerRank — jay spanbauer (@jayspanbauer) February 16, 2017

@ESPNSteinLine @espn Giannis All Star season, Middleton return has Bucks in playoff hunt, Jabari injury clouds Bucks future #ESPNPowerRank — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) February 15, 2017

23. Philadelphia 76ers

2016-17 record: 21-35

Previous ranking: 20

#ESPNPowerRank



Haters: Simmons hasn't played, Embiid is hurt again, and you still have too many centers.



ME: pic.twitter.com/Q9L8i3K6Cj — Doing Wrong (@ButSpeakinRight) February 19, 2017

24. Sacramento Kings

2016-17 record: 24-33

Previous ranking: 19

25. Charlotte Hornets

2016-17 record: 24-32

Previous ranking: 23

Currently the state of my Hornets #ESPNPowerRank pic.twitter.com/3I97ZHrIqU — Addison Mow (@AddisonMow) February 16, 2017

@ESPNSteinLine the #Hornets are stuck between choosing to embrace the tank or face Cleveland in the 1st rd. of playoffs — Matthew (@mattchillbreezy) February 19, 2017

26. New York Knicks

2016-17 record: 23-34

Previous ranking: 24

27. Phoenix Suns

2016-17 record: 18-39

Previous ranking: 28

@ESPNSteinLine They came. They saw. They decided to wait a few more years. #Suns — Greg Esposito 🤔 (@Espo) February 15, 2017

28. Orlando Magic

2016-17 record: 21-37

Previous ranking: 29

Aaron Gordon's dunk contest is an accurate representation of the Orlando Magic's Season. #ESPNPowerRank — UncontestedShots (@UncntstdShots) February 19, 2017

29. Los Angeles Lakers

2016-17 record: 19-39

Previous ranking: 27

We've been good for so long, let's give everyone else a chance to catch up. The @Lakers season #ESPNPowerRank — Trevor™ (@ActuallyTrevor) February 17, 2017

The Lakers need to realize that their fastest route to relevancy is through the draft. #ESPNPowerRank — Bharath Ravindran (@baarthravindran) February 19, 2017

30. Brooklyn Nets

2016-17 record: 9-47

Previous ranking: 30