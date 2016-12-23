OAKLAND, Calif. -- Draymond Green returned to the Bay Area on Thursday to welcome his new baby boy.

Son Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, the Warriors said, and his father missed Golden State's game Thursday at Brooklyn. His status for Friday's matchup at Detroit and Sunday at Cleveland was still to be determined.

In an Instagram post, Green said: "I've never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team was thrilled for Draymond and Jalissa and "disappointed in myself that I didn't insist that Draymond stay home yesterday from the plane.

"I tried to get him to do it, I didn't fight hard enough and I'm bummed that he didn't make it back for the actual birth but he's home now and we're all so happy for him and his family," Kerr said. "It's awesome news."

"We had a good discussion after the Utah game about whether he should come or not and he was convinced that the baby was not going to arrive for about a week. Typical father, the women are right, the men are wrong in these things. But he was convinced that it wasn't going to happen for a week and so we kind of relented and said all right, you know, come with us, and then of course we practice last night, then I woke up this morning with a text from him saying he had taken off back to Oakland."

Green leads Golden State in rebounds (8.8), assists (7.2) and steals (2.3) while averaging 10.6 points.

Kevon Looney started in Green's place.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.