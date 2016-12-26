LOS ANGELES -- Point guard Chris Paul sat out his second consecutive game with a strained left hamstring as his Los Angeles Clippers faced the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas night.

Paul was initially cleared to play by the medical staff, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said in his pregame news conference.

"We pretty much decided yesterday," Rivers said. "He was playing one-on-one. He got a great workout. He went 100 percent."

But after proceeding through pregame warm-ups, the nine-time All-Star didn't feel comfortable, according to a Clippers team representative.

Veteran Raymond Felton started in Paul's place.

Paul suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Clippers' 106-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. He grabbed his left hamstring as he was defending Tony Parker along the 3-point line and noticeably slowed down.

Paul missed two games against the Houston Rockets during the 2015 Western Conference semifinals because of a similar injury.

The Clippers are also without Blake Griffin, who is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday. Griffin was seated on the Clippers' bench Sunday night.

Paul Pierce started at power forward for the fourth straight game.