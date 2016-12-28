The Los Angeles Clippers said DeAndre Jordan is OK after being involved in a car accident on Tuesday in Playa del Rey, California, while on his way to the airport in advance of the team's game against the Pelicans.

Jordan flew with the team to New Orleans ahead of Wednesday night's game, the Clippers said.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was uninjured following a Tuesday car crash that involved the two vehicles pictured above, TMZ Sports reported. TMZSports

All-Star point guard Chris Paul was seen at the accident site, but the Clippers said he was not involved. Rather, Paul was close by when the accident occurred and arrived with team staff to give Jordan a ride to the airport, the Clippers said.

TMZ Sports, which first reported the story, said the accident involved two cars.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne contributed to this report.