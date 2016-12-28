ESPN Rockets reporter Calvin Watkins explains the latest on Trevor Ariza, who waited outside the Mavericks' locker room after he claimed Salah Mejri made derogatory comments about Ariza's wife and children. (1:30)

DALLAS -- An ugly scene developed following the Houston Rockets' 123-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night when Rockets forward Trevor Ariza waited outside the Mavericks locker room to confront center Salah Mejri.

According to a source, Mejri made a derogatory comment about Ariza's wife and children between the third and fourth quarters.

Ariza became so upset that he exchanged words with Mejri, which prompted the referees to give Ariza a technical, his second of the game, leading to an ejection.

After the game, Ariza dressed and walked toward the Mavericks locker room, accompanied by two security guards. As Ariza and several teammates -- including Patrick Beverley, James Harden, and Eric Gordon -- waited for Mejri, Dallas police officers arrived to make sure the situation did not escalate.

At one point, the Mavericks' Deron Williams came out of the locker room to talk with Ariza and try to calm him. Ariza, who didn't speak with reporters after the game, eventually left without further incident.

Mejri, who strongly denied to ESPN's Tim MacMahon he said anything about Ariza's family, knew Ariza was waiting for him outside the locker room.

"He was swearing and bull---," Mejri said. "Ask him. He's out there. Ask him."

Earlier, Beverley, who didn't play, was sitting on a cart yelling at Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who was leaving his news conference. "Don't be mad at us coach," Beverley yelled at Carlisle, who didn't respond to Beverley. "Way to be an icon coach. Have a nice season coach."

It was not clear what specifically upset Beverley, but he posted a tweet after the game that read:

What we experienced today as a team. Was the upmost disrespect. And total disrespect to Us and the GAME OF BASKETBALL...Still got the W tho — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 28, 2016

The Rockets were not happy about the game, which included eight technical fouls, two flagrant fouls against the Mavericks, and one ejection.

"I don't know what they were on tonight," Harden said. "That other team was tripping tonight. They were disrespectful, were unprofessional players and coaches. I don't know what they're problem was. But it got us going."