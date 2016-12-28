Ohm Youngmisuk and Cassidy Hubbarth react to Paul George's comment about the NBA treating the Pacers like the "little brother" of the league. (0:51)

The NBA has fined Indiana Pacers star Paul George $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 for public criticism of the officials after a loss to the Chicago Bulls, the league announced Wednesday.

George and McMillan were irked by the lack of foul calls the Pacers received against the Bulls on Monday night.

George finished the game with 14 points in 39 minutes. It was the fact that he went to the free throw line just once that irritated him and McMillan.

"I've been fined multiple times," George told reporters. "I've been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], 'Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.' Officials do it during games [saying], 'I missed that call, I missed this call. We're sorry. We're sorry.' It's getting repetitive.

"They see it, they know what's going on. They know what's a foul. They know what's not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe."

George was asked if he felt that things would be different if he played for a big-market team.

"Since I've been in this jersey we've always fought this battle," George said. "Ever since I've been playing, ever since I've been in this jersey, we've fought this battle. Maybe the league has teams they like so they can give them the benefit of the doubt. We're the little brother of the league. We're definitely the little brother of the league."

McMillan also voiced frustration.

"We only shot 10 free throws," he told reporters. "Paul shot one free throw the entire game [and] played 39 minutes. This is the second game where he's getting a lot of grabbing, a lot of holding. [Bulls swingman Jimmy] Butler shoots 12 free throws tonight. [Opponents] are getting away with a lot of grabbing on Paul. [The referees] got to call the game both ways."

Information from ESPN's Nick Friedell was used in this report.