Brian Windhorst explains that trading Kyle Korver to Cleveland is just the start of some big roster moves in Atlanta. (1:53)

Korver's move out of Atlanta is just the first domino (1:53)

The Cavaliers and Hawks are in deep discussions on a deal that would send veteran shooter Kyle Korver to Cleveland, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Cavs would send Mo Williams and a protected 2019 first-round pick to Atlanta, and Mike Dunleavy also would be part of the deal, likely being traded to a third team, sources said.

The trade was not finalized Thursday night, and Korver was on the active list for the Hawks' game in New Orleans.

Hawks veteran shooter Kyle Korver could soon be joining forces with LeBron James in Cleveland, sources say, giving the Cavs the depth they have been seeking in the wake of injuries. Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Vertical first reported the talks between the teams.

In a separate deal, the Cavs are in talks to send their 2017 first-round pick to Portland to reacquire their 2018 first-round pick the Trail Blazers own, a source said. This would enable the Cavs to use their 2019 pick to make the deal with Atlanta.

Korver, who is earning $5.2 million this season in the final year of his contract, is averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 40.9 percent on 3-pointers. He was an All-Star in 2015.

Editor's Picks LeBron: Physical woes 'slowing up' Cavs' progress LeBron James, who didn't play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in a loss to Chicago on Wednesday, said a run of injuries and illness is stalling progress on the Cavs' bid for another title.

Sources: Hawks fielding trade offers for Millsap The Atlanta Hawks, fearful of losing Paul Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, have begun to listen to trade pitches for their All-Star forward. 1 Related

The Cavs have been looking for depth following the loss of J.R. Smith for three months to a broken thumb. They also lost Chris Andersen for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL. In addition, Kyrie Irving missed his third straight game Wednesday with hamstring tightness, and Kevin Love was out as well with food poisoning that caused him to lose 10 pounds.

"It's slowing up our process because of what we're trying to build," said LeBron James, who also has been ill.

ESPN first reported Sunday that the Hawks had made the decision to field trade calls from interested teams on Korver as well as All-Star forward Paul Millsap and veteran swingman Thabo Sefolosha. All three players can become free agents this summer.

ESPN's Marc Stein contributed to this report.