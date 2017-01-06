Stephen A. Smith thinks Kyle Korver could be the difference-maker in another Finals rematch between the Cavaliers and the Warriors. (1:58)

NEW YORK -- As the Cleveland Cavaliers finalize a deal to acquire sharpshooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, LeBron James declared that the work is not done for the defending champions.

"We still got a couple more things we need to do," James said at Cavs shootaround Friday morning in preparation for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. "We got to get a point guard."

It was a continuation of the point guard drum James was beating after the Cavs lost to Chicago on Wednesday.

"Yeah, it's my last time saying it," James said. "We need a point guard."

Editor's Picks Sources: Cavaliers, Hawks talking Korver trade The Cavs are in deep discussions to acquire veteran shooter Kyle Korver from the Hawks, sources confirmed to ESPN. Korver called Cleveland "a great opportunity" Thursday night.

LeBron: Physical woes 'slowing up' Cavs' progress LeBron James, who didn't play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in a loss to Chicago on Wednesday, said a run of injuries and illness is stalling progress on the Cavs' bid for another title.

Chalmers, Jack among veterans looking to sign Veteran guards Jarrett Jack and Mario Chalmers and seasoned forward Carl Landry are among the free agents who will be looking to make a comeback to the league early in 2017, according to sources. 2 Related

ESPN's Marc Stein reported this week that former Cavs playcaller Jarrett Jack is available, as are former Miami Heat point guards Mario Chalmers and Norris Cole, who both have ties to James.

The Cavs' roster would be at the maximum of 15 players should the Korver deal include Mike Dunleavy as the lone player being shipped out. But under the current framework of the trade, the Cavs would send Mo Williams, Dunleavy and a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks for Korver, sources said. The teams are talking about moving Dunleavy to a third team but had not yet found one, sources said.

Both DeAndre Liggins' and Jordan McRae's contracts don't become fully guaranteed until Jan. 10. If the Cavaliers chose to part ways with one of the two in order to create a roster spot, they would need to do so by Saturday in order for the player to be processed in the 48-hour window it would take to clear waivers by Jan. 10.

Liggins is certainly safe, as Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he will remain the starter in the backcourt, even when Korver presumably reports to the team. And Lue made a point to tell reporters that McRae was on the court Friday morning, refuting the notion that the swingman could be on the way out.

There is the possibility that Cleveland will be able to negotiate a buyout with either Williams or Chris Andersen, who are both occupying spots on dead-weight deals.

"I think that's the next step," James said of a point guard addition, "... and, uh, you know, you look at our league, most teams have three point guards. We only have two, with [Kyrie Irving] and our rook in Kay [Felder]. I think just having that secure blanket [is important]. Every NFL team has three quarterbacks. Having that secure blanket in case of a [situation like the Oakland Raiders losing] Derek Carr. We'll see what happens, but we're happy with our team right now."

Indeed, there was a noticeable joy among the Cavs as they took the court at Basketball City on Pier 36 on Friday, as they considered the possibility of adding a former All-Star in Korver to their already accomplished group.

"I think that's the next step," LeBron James said of a point guard addition. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

"It'll be good for our team," James said. "Got to get him the ball. It adds another dynamic piece to our team. Hell of a sharpshooter and just a great guy. Great professional, as you've seen over his career, so, once he gets here, we'll be happy to have him."

Korver, a career 42.9 percent shooter from 3, is shooting 40.9 percent from 3 for Atlanta this year, but a whopping 49 percent on open opportunities.

With the trade for Korver still not official, Lue was initially coy about what his addition could mean.

"What shooter?" Lue said. "Like me? Well, s---, if you add me, man, butt-naked shots, nobody around, I'd probably shoot 54 percent."

While James wouldn't predict a percentage for Korver, he did say the 14-year veteran would flourish in Cleveland.

"We're going to get him the ball," James said. "He's on the floor for a reason, and we're going to get it to him."

While Korver will surely help alleviate the absence of J.R. Smith, who could miss up to three months with a right thumb injury, Lue was specifically excited about how Korver will mesh with the second unit, particularly when Kevin Love is on the floor with them.

"Especially a guy who can move without the ball the way he moves coming off screens and things like that, there's no better guy," Lue said. "I mean, him, Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], right now coming off screens and being able to make shots and make plays."

Dunleavy made the flight with the Cavs to New York but was not present at shootaround Friday. Lue said he did not anticipate having Korver in the lineup Friday night.

The deal comes nearly two years to the day when Cleveland made multiple trades to acquire J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Timofey Mozgov, propelling the franchise to back-to-back Finals appearances.

"No disrespect to anyone who has come and gone, they do a good job of filling voids when we need it or adding a little bit of depth when we need it," Love said of the general manager David Griffin and the Cavs' front office. "I think Kyle does that for us. With Swish out, we'll be able to fill a lot of the shooting we haven't had at that position. I keep saying the word 'depth,' add more depth for us and get another guy out on the floor -- a healthy body."