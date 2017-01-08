Isaiah Austin, the former Baylor basketball star who was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome during his 2014 NBA draft combine workout, wrote in a Facebook post Saturday that he has signed a contract to play professionally in Europe.

Austin, who announced last month he has been cleared by doctors to return to playing basketball, will join FMP Belgrade, a club affiliate of Serbian giant Red Star Belgrade.

"After 2014 I was told this day would never come, but God is great and has been with me this whole time, so here I am!" Austin wrote on his Facebook page. "Signing my first professional basketball contract ever, and I am so grateful!"

Austin had been projected as a late first-round pick in the 2014 NBA draft. He underwent a standard physical at the NBA combine, where an electrocardiogram test revealed an abnormality in his heart. After additional genetic tests, results came back positive for Marfan syndrome.

In December, Austin announced he had been given the OK by his doctors to return to the court.

"I am about to be out here pursuing my dream," Austin said in a video posted on his Instagram account. "Ever since my doctors told me that I was cleared, it's been in my mind: I want to go chase this. It's always been my dream. At the same time, I'm a God-fearing man, and I believe that everything happens in life for a reason. So why would God put it in my doctor's heart to say that I was cleared if he didn't want me to go and chase my dream and share my testimony with millions of people around the world."

According to the Marfan Foundation, Marfan syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue that holds together all of the body's cells, organs and tissue. It also plays an important role in helping the body grow and develop properly. Because connective tissue is found throughout the body, Marfan syndrome can affect many different parts of the body.

The 7-foot-1 Austin was notified of the health issue just days before the 2014 draft, and he was recommended to quit playing basketball immediately.

He received an outpouring of support, including from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who invited Austin to the 2014 draft and made him a ceremonial pick between the 15th and 16th selections.

He spent two seasons at Baylor, averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game.