Hornacek on Rose: 'Everything will become clear later on' (0:37)

NEW YORK -- Knicks point guard Derrick Rose missed Monday night's loss to the Pelicans, and the reasons remained a mystery after the game, with teammate Joakim Noah saying Rose was OK and coach Jeff Hornacek saying "everything will become clear later on."

League sources told ESPN at least one team official who tried to reach Rose before the game was unable to do so. Noah said he'd spoken to Rose after the game and that he was fine.

"I mean, I don't really want to talk too much about it because I don't really know what the situation is," said Noah, who has played with Rose since 2008 as teammates in Chicago before coming to New York. "Obviously Derrick is one of our better players. And when he is not here it is tough. But I am just happy that everything is OK with him."

When asked if Rose's health is OK in light of his mysterious absence, Noah replied, "Yeah. He's OK ... I think it's a relief for all of us."

Hornacek said the Knicks expected Rose back and that it was "just a matter of time."

"Right now we don't have enough information to really give you anything," Hornacek said in his news conference after the 110-96 loss. "So that's just going to have to wait until we hear something from Derrick himself. Other than that, if you want to talk about the game, ask away."

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Courtney Lee said they had last seen Rose at the morning shootaround and were worried about their teammate when he wasn't at Madison Square Garden. Lee said he was "praying that everything is all right" with Rose.

"We don't know what's going on, hopefully he and his family are good, too," Porzingis said.

The Knicks had released a statement shortly before tipoff saying Rose was not with the team and provided no further information.

"Everything will become clear later on," Hornacek said. "You know, we want to respect whatever he's going through. We're just not going to comment on it."

Brandon Jennings started in place of Rose against New Orleans and led the Knicks with 20 points.

Hornacek had not mentioned anything about Rose's absence when he spoke with the media about two hours before tipoff.

Rose, 28, has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Knicks. He missed four games earlier in the season due to back spasms but has been relatively healthy outside of the back ailments.

New York was further short-handed when Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O'Quinn were both ejected in the third quarter.

The Knicks were trailing 82-63 when the Pelicans called for a timeout. Before walking back to the Knicks' bench, Anthony had some words with an official, was assessed two technical fouls and was subsequently tossed by lead official Danny Crawford. Anthony finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Less than two minutes after Anthony was tossed, O'Quinn joined him in the locker room after he was assessed a flagrant foul 2 for his hard foul on Anthony Davis with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter. O'Quinn slapped down hard on Davis as he was driving to the basket, sending the Pelicans' star flying into the stands.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley and Ohm Youngmisuk was used in this report.