GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose returned to the team's practice facility on Tuesday morning after leaving the club without permission before Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Rose's whereabouts are now clear, his reasoning for leaving the club on Monday is not.

Rose contacted team officials late Monday, telling them he had a family situation and had returned to his hometown of Chicago, sources told ESPN.

The Knicks could not reach Rose prior to the game and were extremely concerned about his well-being, enough so that they sent a team staffer to check on him at his apartment, sources said.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek had not mentioned anything about Derrick Rose's absence when he spoke with the media about two hours before tipoff.

Publicly, the reasons remained a mystery after the game, with coach Jeff Hornacek saying "everything will become clear later on" after the Knicks' 110-96 loss on Monday. Teammate Joakim Noah said Rose was OK. Privately, members of the organization expressed frustration that Rose left the club without explanation.

Monday's loss was the Knicks' eighth in nine games. The club has performed well below the expectations that Rose and others had entering the season.

Rose had been frustrated with the Knicks' recent struggles, and Horancek's decision to bench him in the fourth quarter of the Knicks' games in Milwaukee and Indiana didn't sit well with him, per sources. But several people familiar with the situation cautioned that it was premature to connect Rose's frustration with his absence on Monday.

Hornacek said after Monday's game that he had no issue with Rose in the wake of the fourth-quarter benchings.

Rose, 28, has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Knicks. He missed four games earlier in the season due to back spasms but has been relatively healthy outside of the back ailments. Unless the Knicks sign Rose to a contract extension, he will be a free agent this summer.