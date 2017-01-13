Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said would support the idea of an NBA team in Mexico.

Cuban praised the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, and added that the distance from the United States is not a factor.

Editor's Picks Devin Booker delivers monster 4th quarter in Mexico City Dallas took the game, but Phoenix's Devin Booker won the 4th quarter. The 20-year-old poured in 28 of his 39 points in the final frame.

Suns' Watson draws inspiration from his Mexican roots The Suns' trip to Mexico City for two games brings Earl Watson to his grandparents' homeland, a country the young coach considers the all-important starting point of his generational story.

Najera on hoops in Mexico, facing Shaq, dirty play and more Eduardo Najera, Mexico's greatest NBA player, didn't pull punches when discussing the state of the game in his homeland, his favorite teammate, his toughest opponent, being called dirty and more. 2 Related

As part of the NBA's Global Games series, the Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 on Thursday night in the fourth regular-season NBA game played in Mexico. The previous regular-season game in Mexico took place in 2015, when Boston faced Sacramento.

"I would love a team down here. I think it would really help the sport,'' Cuban said. "I would like to come back with the Mavericks, and every time that the NBA asks, we would love to be here.''

Mexico City mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said earlier in the week that he supports the idea of an NBA team in Mexico.

The game was the first of two that the Suns will play south of the border. Phoenix will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Thursday also saw the Denver Nuggets beat the Indiana Pacers 140-112 at London's O2 Arena.

Mexico is hosting two games in one season for the first time in NBA history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.