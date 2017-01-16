Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores expressed "absolute confidence" in coach/president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy on Sunday despite his team's slow start to the season.

The Pistons, with a 19-24 record a season after ending a six-year playoff drought in 2015-16, snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. It was the first time the Los Angeles-based Gores could celebrate a Pistons victory in his adopted hometown since he bought the team in 2011.

On Saturday, Gores had a three-hour meeting with Van Gundy. The owner and coach both emerged with excitement about the Pistons' future despite that poor six-week stretch since early December.

"We've got a bump in the road, and that's what success is about -- you have to work through it. It's all about having rough times and your ability to work through," Gores told reporters. "I never worry about Stan, because he wants to win. He's the hardest worker I've ever seen in my life. I believe in him as a man and I believe in him as a strong person."

The Pistons' win over the Lakers at Staples Center was their first in seven tries since Nov. 14, 2008. They've also lost 11 in a row to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

"Every one of us in this organization knows we've got a great owner, and we know we haven't delivered a win here since he's owned the team,'' Van Gundy said. "That felt almost better than breaking the [three-game losing] streak.''

Gores said Sunday he believes the Pistons "are going to make a run" this season.

"[Gores'] thing was not to overreact to six weeks out of what has been a 2½-year process,'' Van Gundy said. "It was good to sit down and talk through things and get his perspective on things.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.