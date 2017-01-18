Carmelo Anthony says he is committed to being in New York and his focus is on basketball. (0:46)

BOSTON -- Sounding like he is over the entire situation with Phil Jackson, Carmelo Anthony said he is "tired" of having to constantly answers questions about where he might stand with the New York Knicks' president.

Talking to reporters for the first time since his meeting with Jackson, Anthony didn't go into much detail about what was said between him and the Knicks president.

"The conversation wasn't that long," Anthony said at the Knicks morning shootaround in Boston. "We didn't break bread. We didn't have an hour's conversation. It was a short conversation."

"You get tired of it," Anthony later added when asked if he has grown weary of answering questions pertaining to Jackson and himself. "You get tired of it. I have to face you all every day. I'm the one that got to have all the answers. I'm the one that got to kind of make up something. Even when I don't want to talk to you all I still talk to you all. It happens. That's part of the job."

Sources close to the situation told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on Tuesday that Jackson asked Anthony during their meeting if the star forward wanted to remain with the team. Anthony had recently questioned an article written by a Jackson confidant that was critical of the forward's game, and the two met earlier this week.

Sources told ESPN's Ian Begley that several members of the organization believe it's best for the Knicks and Anthony to part ways at this point. Anthony, however, said there's a reason why he has a no-trade clause.

He reiterated that he plans to remain in New York.

"I think, as players, you always want to protect yourself," Anthony said when asked if he foresaw this situation with Jackson when he had a no-trade clause put in his contract. "I didn't think it would get to this point. I think, as a player, if you can get that (no-trade clause), you have a right to protect yourself and take care of yourself when it comes to that. It's very hard to get, very difficult to get. I have it and that's that.

"I'm committed (to staying). I don't have to prove that to anybody. I don't think I have to keep saying that. I don't think I have to keep talking about that. I know for a fact that people see that."

An exasperated Anthony said he is done wondering why his name comes up often when it comes to what Jackson may think about his game or what his future may be.

"I'm done asking why," Anthony said when asked why his name keeps coming up as it pertains to what Jackson may be thinking. "I'm done asking why. My focus is playing ball at this point."

Anthony was asked if he is confused by the situation at all.

"I'm never confused," he said. "A lot of situations I have a lot of clarity about. Knowing that is already winning half the battle. When you have clarity, when you understand situations, this one or any other situations on life in general, you have a better understanding going into the situation."

Anthony did not ask Jackson if the article written by a Jackson confidant depicts how the Knicks president feels about him.

"No, at this point, I don't need to hear that," Anthony said. "I don't need to hear it was him or it wasn't him. I didn't read the article to be honest with you. I saw the headlines. I knew what it was from that point on."

Anthony said he is "numb" to the amount of drama that has followed him this season, from former Nuggets coach George Karl's critical comments about him in his book to the latest predicament with Jackson.

"Yeah, I'm numb. It's water off my back at this point," said Anthony, who repeatedly said he doesn't want to be a distraction to his teammates. "... That (Karl) situation, we all know what that was about. He was trying to sell something. In this situation you almost have to pay a little bit closer attention to it because you have to deal with it on a day-to-day basis.

"Other than (that), I'm fine, man. I'm good mentally. I'm good. Trust me."