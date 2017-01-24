LeBron James breaks down what went wrong for the Cavaliers in a loss to the Pelicans. (0:37)

NEW ORLEANS -- LeBron James is growing impatient with the direction the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be heading and is calling for the franchise to do something about it.

After the Cavs fell 124-122 to an Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans team Monday night -- Cleveland's fifth loss in its past seven games -- James unloaded on what he believes is a roster ill-equipped, in its current state, to become the last team standing and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy come June.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization," James told a small group of beat reporters who travel regularly to cover Cleveland's road games. "I just hope we're not satisfied."

The Cavs broke a 52-year championship drought in Cleveland last season, eliminating a Golden State Warriors team that went an NBA-record 73-9 in the regular season to do so. While Golden State re-upped with former MVP Kevin Durant, as well as veterans such as David West, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee, and leads the league with a 38-7 record -- including Monday's upset loss to the Miami Heat -- James says the Cavs have regressed.

"We're not better than last year," he said. "From a personnel standpoint."

Cleveland opted against re-signing Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov during free agency and waived Dahntay Jones. In their place, the Cavs drafted rookie point guard Kay Felder, acquired Mike Dunleavy (who has since been shipped out in the Kyle Korver deal) and signed Chris "Birdman" Andersen, who went down with a season-ending and potentially career-ending ACL injury.

Meanwhile, James listed other free agents who could have been had -- Raymond Felton, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Michael Beasley, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks -- as players who could have helped the Cavs make it through the regular season.

"It's great to have bodies," James said. "Obviously, in the playoffs, you go down to what, eight max? And if somebody gets in foul trouble, you go to nine. You're not playing back-to-backs. You have two days in between. You're able to lock in."

He contrasted that to the Cavs' schedule this week, which includes five games from Monday to Monday: at New Orleans, home against Sacramento on Wednesday, home against Brooklyn on Friday, home against Oklahoma City on Sunday and on the road in Dallas on Monday.

"It's like when you don't have bodies. It's tough," James said. "The f---ing grind of the regular season. We're a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as s---. It's me, [Kyrie Irving], [Kevin Love]. It's top-heavy."

As he has done for several weeks, James continued to bang the drum for a backup point guard or playmaker to be added to the mix to help lessen the load felt by him and Irving in particular. James played 44 minutes against New Orleans, racking up 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season. Irving played 42 minutes and scored a season-high 49 points.

James made it clear that his frustration is not aimed at any one teammate or person in the front office.

"I'm not singling out anybody," James said. "I'm not. Yeah, we won [the championship], but f---, you know what, let's see if we can do something."

AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

He said he has already voiced his thoughts about the roster to general manager David Griffin face-to-face, and realizing how it could look to call for a point guard with Felder and DeAndre Liggins on the roster, James said it would not be fair to expect either of those young players to fill such a significant role on a title-contending team.

"We need a f---ing playmaker," James said. "I'm not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn't say that."

There were several motivating factors in James' sounding off. Mo Williams' decision to retire just before the season left Cleveland without a backup point guard. J.R. Smith's thumb injury, which could sideline him for several more months, left Cleveland without one of its most reliable two-way players.

However, the timing of playing both Golden State and the San Antonio Spurs within a week's time seems to have opened James' eyes even more to the disparity in talent between the Cavs and some of their fiercest championship competition.

"They've got bodies," James said of San Antonio when asked about the Spurs' beating the Cavs without Pau Gasol or Tony Parker. "They've got bodies. For the most part, all championship-contending teams has got guys that are ready to step in. Knock on wood, what if Ky goes down? For two weeks. Let's say two. What if I went down for three weeks?"

A reporter responded to James that many wonder how Cleveland would do if James tapered his minutes at the end of the month, as Cavs coach Ty Lue said was the plan -- let alone missed games. The Cavs are 4-18 in the past two-and-a-half seasons in games James sits out.

"Yeah, y'all are worried about five minutes. What if I went down for two weeks?" James said. "Trying to build something, you know?"

Lue was defiant in his postgame remarks, brushing off any concern about the rut the Cavs appear to be in.

"I know what I'm doing, and we're going to be fine," Lue said. "I know what I'm doing. I'm not going to change or not have confidence in what I can do."

James defended Lue for feeling the need to play him and Irving for heavy minutes.

"What else are we going to do?" James said. "You saw the game. Kyrie had to do that. And I tried to mix in my plays. We didn't have no choice. ... We got what we got."

James, in his 14th season, said the urgency in beefing up the Cavs' bench comes from the stage of his career.

"I don't know what we got to offer," James said. "I just know me, personally? I don't got no time to waste. I'll be 33 in the winter, and I ain't got time to waste. That's what I'm talking about.

"Listen, when I feel like physically and mentally, me personally, can't compete for a championship no more or I feel like I can't do it, then I won't have this problem. But until that happens, and it don't seem like no time soon."

An earlier statement by James seemed to sum it all up.

"We got to figure it out," he said. "It's been a s---ty 2017 so far."