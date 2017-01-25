Brian Windhorst believes the Cavaliers need a playmaker to go along with LeBron James and not someone like Carmelo Anthony, who thrives in isolation. (1:29)

The Knicks have tried -- unsuccessfully -- to engage the Cavaliers in Carmelo Anthony-for-Kevin Love trade talks in advance of the league's Feb. 23 trade deadline, ESPN.com has learned.

League sources told ESPN.com on Wednesday that the Knicks have approached the Cavaliers to gauge their interest in swapping All-Star forwards but were told that Cleveland is not interested in such an exchange.

The Knicks' thinking, sources said, is that they would have gone to Anthony to discuss waiving his no-trade clause had Cleveland shown interest in the deal. Anthony is one of only three NBA players with a full-no trade clause in his contract, alongside Cleveland's LeBron James and the Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki.

James has been vocal on multiple occasions in recent weeks about the Cavaliers' need for another seasoned point guard on the roster as well as another big man to fill the voids created by the offseason departures of Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov.

Although James and Anthony are incredibly close and have both expressed interest in playing together someday, sources say Cleveland is not prepared to surrender Love to get Anthony after the role Love played in helping the Cavaliers win the first championship in franchise history in June.