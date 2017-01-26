Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue offers his take on whether the team needs some roster changes after LeBron James called for moves to be made to improve the team. (0:53)

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday that "we've talked to LeBron [James]" following the Cavaliers star's recent comments about needing to add a playmaker to the roster.

James urged the team's front office to do more after a 124-122 loss Monday night to the New Orleans Pelicans, who were missing star forward Anthony Davis.

"I just hope that we're not satisfied as an organization,'' James said.

He also said the Cavs are "a top-heavy team" and "not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint.''

A team source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that Cavs general manager David Griffin had a one-on-one meeting with James, separate from Lue addressing the team as a whole.

Griffin, a team source told ESPN, expressed his disappointment in James for the manner in which he shared his thoughts on the roster.

Griffin is steadfast in sticking to the plan he has had in place for months to acquire the backup point guard or playmaker. In other words, James' statement will not force Griffin's hand or cause him to speed up his search for what the Cavs need.

As Griffin told reporters during Cleveland's recent West Coast road trip, the standings are crowded with teams in playoff contention, so very few franchises have identified themselves as sellers on the trade market.

In the meantime, the Cavs do not anticipate having all their potential options available to fill that final roster spot.

One team source told ESPN there was amazed disbelief that James could question the franchise's commitment to a repeat championship, considering owner Dan Gilbert is on the hook for the largest payroll in league history at more than $127 million, plus luxury tax.

But another source within the Cleveland front office told ESPN that the timing of James' words was "brilliant," as the Cavs have thrived on adversity the past several seasons and this chaos that James created could jolt the team out of the malaise that led to it losing five of the past seven games.

Said Lue on Wednesday, "We have enough on this team to win a championship."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.