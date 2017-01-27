John Wall shares his reaction to being named an All-Star reserve and looks back the adversity he's gone through with the Wizards. (0:35)

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook and the Kings' DeMarcus Cousins have been voted by the coaches to be Western Conference All-Star reserves.

Westbrook was notably left out when starters were announced last week.

The 26-year-old Cousins, averaging a career-high 28 points per game, will be an All-Star for the third straight season in his seventh season in the NBA.

First-time All-Stars DeAndre Jordan of the LA Clippers and Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz highlighted the rest of the seven West reserves as announced Thursday on TNT. Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol were also tabbed as All-Stars in the West.

The seven reserves from the East are:

• Isaiah Thomas of Detroit Pistons

• John Wall of Washington Wizards

• Kevin Love of Cleveland Cavaliers

• Kyle Lowry of Toronto Raptors

• Paul George of Indiana Pacers

• Kemba Walker of Charlotte Hornets

• Paul Millsap of Atlanta Hawks