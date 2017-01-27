Chicago Bulls stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade both said they have no problem with Rajon Rondo one day after the point guard criticized the team's "veterans" in an Instagram post.

Rondo made headlines Thursday when he defended the "young guys" on the Bulls while writing, "If anything is questionable, it's the leadership" in a lengthy post on his Instagram account.

Editor's Picks Bulls' Rondo: 'My vets wouldn't blame teammates' Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler for their criticism of their teammates and questioned their leadership in an Instagram post.

Rondo's rant was posted after Wade and Butler publicly called out their teammates following Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't have any problem with Rajon," Butler said after Friday morning's shootaround, which was delayed because of a team meeting. "He spoke his mind. I spoke my mind. Move on."

"Everyone gets opportunities to express themselves," Wade added. "That's how [Rondo] chose to express himself. ... I have no hard feelings."

Rondo also spoke to reporters Friday.

"It's not that we don't like each other," Rondo said. "Some things came out that shouldn't have. ... When you express yourself and get everything out, it makes relationships better. When you communicate, you understand each other."

Rondo said that the Bulls said "what we needed to say" during the team meeting Friday morning.

"We spoke as a team this morning," he said. "Everyone had the same platform and we got to talk it out."

Bulls general manager Gar Forman said that the organization is "extremely disappointed" in players criticizing their teammates to the media and on social media.

"We have visited with the players who spoke out at length and dealt with it internally," said Forman, who did not take questions from reporters. "We've talked about it with the entire team."

Butler and Wade had a clear message they wanted to get across in their postgame comments Wednesday to the media. Butler stated that the Bulls "don't play hard all the time," while Wade accused some of his teammates of not caring enough about winning, saying "I can't be frustrated and I can't care too much for these guys. [They] have to care for themselves."

Rondo responded Thursday with his lengthy Instagram post, which included a photo of himself with former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

The Bulls, who fell to 23-24 after Wednesday's loss, will face Wade's former team, the Miami Heat, at home Friday night.

Rondo came to Chicago with a history of clashing with coaches.

Butler and Wade repeatedly defended Rondo after he was benched in the second half of a Dec. 30 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Wade even praised Rondo for handling the benching, which lasted five games, in a professional manner.

ESPN's Nick Friedell contributed to this report.