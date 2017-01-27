The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are searching for third-team facilitators to keep alive the prospect of completing a Carmelo Anthony trade, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the Knicks continue to discuss the prospect of sending Anthony to Los Angeles without taking back any of the Clippers' top three stars but have struggled to find a trade construction that works for both teams involving the other players on L.A.'s roster.

The most substantive talks between the teams took place last week, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, but have continued into this week as the Clippers have maintained a consistent interest in Anthony, who has two years and roughly $53 million remaining on his contract.

The Knicks have also continued to try to assemble a workable trade that the Cleveland Cavaliers would consider for Anthony after ESPN.com first reported earlier this week that the Cavs rebuffed Anthony-for-Kevin Love proposals.

The recent thumb injury suffered by Anthony's good friend Chris Paul, furthermore, has complicated matters, with the Clippers reluctant to part with two of their healthy guards in any trade -- Jamal Crawford, Austin Rivers and J.J. Redick -- while Paul is sidelined.

Sources say that the Knicks, for their part, ‎are reluctant to absorb the three years and $42 million left on Crawford's contract after this season, which has led to the hunt for a third team that might be interested in Crawford. The Clippers, meanwhile, are hesistant to surrender the sharpshooting Redick even if they were at full strength in the backcourt, sources said.

Those various conflicting interests, sources said, have necessitated a search for potential third-team involvement‎. Also complicating a potential Clippers/Knicks deal is the fact that L.A. is hard-capped this season, which would make it difficult for them to deal with the 15-percent trade kicker in Anthony's contract that would add nearly $10 million to his 2016-17 if he's dealt.

The Clippers, sources say, have made it clear they have no interest in surrendering Paul, All-Star center DeAndre Jordan or Blake Griffin in an Anthony trade, but they also couldn't trade Griffin to the Knicks even if they wanted to.

League rules, under the NBA's current labor agreement, prevent teams from trading for two players that were signed by their original team via a Designated Player maximum contract extension. The Knicks already have one such player on their roster in Derrick Rose.

Anthony is one of only three players in the league with a full no-trade clause -- along with LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki -- and has yet to fully sign off on any trade. But the Knicks are purposely trying to engage teams in trade talks that they believe Anthony would ultimately consent to joining, perhaps buoyed by Anthony's recent disclosure to Newsdaythat he would consider waiving the no-trade clause if the Knicks told him "they want to go in a different direction."

ESPN reported last week that Knicks president Phil Jackson met with Anthony and asked if he wanted to remain a Knick. Sources close to Anthony said he reaffirmed his desire to stay in New York at that meeting.

But both sides, sources said, left the meeting with an understanding that, if Anthony were to provide a list of teams to the Knicks, they would likely begin soliciting offers.

The market for Anthony has thus far been tepid, sources said, partly due to the extremely limited number of teams it is believed he'd be willing to join.

The Knicks have also tried to engage the Boston Celtics in Anthony talks, but sources indicate that those conversations haven't gained any traction because Boston feels Anthony doesn't address its need for more defense and rebounding.‎