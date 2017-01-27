OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says there will be a point during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game when he will have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on the court at the same time.

"Oh, I'm absolutely going to play them all four together," said Kerr, who'll coach the Western Conference All-Stars. "Those four will be together for sure. I can guarantee you that will happen at some point because that'll be a pretty cool thing."

"That would be really cool," Thompson said of playing in the game with his three All-Star teammates. "I wonder who the fifth player would be."

That is what everybody else is wondering, too. Might Kerr be bold enough to insert Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook with the Warriors' Big Four?

When asked if that scenario could play out, Kerr grinned and politely walked away. For now, Kerr wants to savor the accomplishment of four players, including the coaching staff, representing the Warriors in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

"It's a great honor for those guys individually and for us as an organization," Kerr said. "It's pretty remarkable to have this group together right now and to see them all playing so well together along with the rest of our guys. It doesn't always work that way -- where you put a group together, a group of stars -- and it doesn't always click. But its clicked because our guys are unselfish and they enjoy playing with one another, so we're really happy for all four of them."

Green, who earned his second straight All-Star nod, has sacrificed his scoring numbers since the arrival of Durant last offseason. He's thankful that the coaches awarded talent and winning.

"That's special. It says a lot about this team and the success that we've had," Green said. "[It shows] you can have whoever you want on your team -- if that team is not successful, you're not getting four guys in. That says a lot."