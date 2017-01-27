Bulls GM Gar Forman is very critical of his team for not keeping controversies in house and Jimmy Butler says he doesn't regret anything he said. (1:13)

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade won't start Friday night for the Chicago Bulls against the visiting Miami Heat as discipline for their comments after Wednesday night's loss, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Paul Zipser will start for Butler with Doug McDermott replacing Wade.

Butler and Wade had a clear message they wanted to get across in their postgame comments Wednesday to the media after a 119-114 loss to Atlanta.

Butler said that the Bulls "don't play hard all the time," while Wade accused some of his teammates of not caring enough about winning, saying, "I can't be frustrated and I can't care too much for these guys. [They] have to care for themselves."

Editor's Picks Butler, Wade on Rondo rant: No hard feelings Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade both said they have no problem with Rajon Rondo one day after the Bulls point guard criticized the team's "veterans" in an Instagram post.

Bulls' Rondo: 'My vets wouldn't blame teammates' Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler for their criticism of their teammates and questioned their leadership in an Instagram post. 1 Related

Bulls guard Rajon Rondo then made headlines Thursday when he defended the "young guys" on the Bulls while writing on Instagram, "If anything is questionable, it's the leadership."

Rondo's lengthy Instagram post also included a photo of himself with former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Butler and Wade had said earlier Friday they didn't have a problem with Rondo's reaction.

"He spoke his mind. I spoke my mind. Move on," Butler said after Friday morning's shootaround.

"Everyone gets opportunities to express themselves," Wade added. "That's how [Rondo] chose to express himself. ... I have no hard feelings."

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said neither Jimmy Butler nor Dwyane Wade would be suspended for their remarks but were fined an undisclosed amount. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Hoiberg had said none of the three players would be suspended for their remarks but were fined an undisclosed amount. Hoiberg said it was his decision -- not management's -- to bench Butler and Wade.

"It's unacceptable to air your grievances through the media," Hoiberg said. "We talked about that in the very first meeting of the year. If you have issues, sit behind closed doors and talk about it, and we move forward and we get better because of it. From that standpoint, yeah, it was disappointing. But again, we're moving forward."

Rondo also spoke to reporters on Friday, noting that the post he sent out on Thursday night was the third draft of what he wanted to say.

"It's not that we don't like each other," Rondo said. "Some things came out that shouldn't have. ... When you express yourself and get everything out, it makes relationships better. When you communicate, you understand each other."

Bulls general manager Gar Forman said that the organization is "extremely disappointed" in players criticizing their teammates to the media and on social media.

"We have visited with the players who spoke out at length and dealt with it internally," said Forman, who did not take questions from reporters. "We've talked about it with the entire team."

Bulls executive vice president John Paxson was also present at the meeting.

ESPN's Nick Friedell contributed to this report.