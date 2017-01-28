Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons exchanged barbs on Twitter on Friday night, including McCollum telling Parsons that his team "hit the lottery by not signing you."

The social media feud started with a tweet from the Trail Blazers' official account, which posted a video of Parsons shooting an air ball on a 3-point attempt during the Trail Blazers' 112-109 victory Friday in Portland.

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

Parsons, evidently seeing the tweet after the game, replied with a shot of his own:

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊🏻 — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

The Trail Blazers improved to 21-27 with Friday's victory but still trail the Denver Nuggets (20-25) by a half-game for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

McCollum responded by taking his own shot at the Memphis forward, who has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play after signing a lucrative offseason contract with the Grizzlies.

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

Parsons signed a four-year, $94.4 million deal with the Grizzlies in July but has appeared in just 20 of Memphis' 48 games this season because of knee injuries. He is averaging career lows of 6.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

He looked to get in the last word, however, with his response to McCollum.

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

McCollum also received a lucrative payday during the offseason, signing a four-year, $106.6 million extension that begins next season. He has rewarded Portland with 23.4 points per game and ranks 14th in the NBA in scoring.

Friday's contest was the final regular-season meeting between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies in 2016-17.