Stephen Curry will miss his first game of the season Sunday night, sitting out against the Portland Trail Blazers because of the stomach flu, the Golden State Warriors announced.

Curry's absence will make Kevin Durant the only Warriors player to play in every game this season.

Curry scored 43 points, including 25 in the third quarter, in the Warriors' 144-98 victory over the LA Clippers on Saturday night.

The two-time reigning MVP is averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 points in 47 games this season.

Shaun Livingston is expected to replace Curry in the starting lineup.

Forward David West (left thumb) also will miss Sunday night's game, the Warriors announced.