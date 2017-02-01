Photos: New York, Taiwan and the Knicks during peak Linsanity

Take a look back at Jeremy Lin's 26-game run with the New York Knicks in 2012 with some of our favorite photos from that February and March.
Spurs halt skid, continue to struggle to close games
6hMichael C. Wright
It's not hard to figure out why LeBron James is angry
20hBrian Windhorst
Thompson on LeBron talk: I've earned my money
2dDave McMenamin
Beal: Chemistry with Wall evidenced on court
2dOhm Youngmisuk
Isaiah Thomas: Snubbed in December, but even better in January
23hESPN Stats & Information