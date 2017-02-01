Photos: New York, Taiwan and the Knicks during peak Linsanity

Take a look back at Jeremy Lin's 26-game run with the New York Knicks in 2012 with some of our favorite photos from that February and March.

Linsanity kicked off on Feb. 4, when Lin dropped 25 points in a win over the Nets. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

On Feb. 6, Lin posted 28 points and eight assists as New York beat the Jazz. Kathy Kmonicek/AP Photo

Lin played 44 minutes against the Jazz and had the Madison Square Garden crowd fired up. Andrew Gombert/EPA/Newscom

Lin got MVP chants during a hyped Friday night game against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers on Feb. 10. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Lin was all over the covers of local newspapers in Taipei on Feb. 12. Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

Lin jerseys on sale before a Feb. 15 game against the Sacramento Kings. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

Fans watched as New York got its sixth straight win with Lin starting at point guard. Mike Segar/Reuters

Knicks star Carmelo Anthony missed about two weeks during the height of Linsanity. Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

A sports bar in Taipei advertised Lin's game against the Kings. Wally Santana/AP Photo

Fans celebrated in Changhua, Taiwan, on Feb. 17. Anthony Huang/AFP/Getty Images

New York superfan Spike Lee wore a Lin jersey to the Garden on Feb. 17 for the Knicks-Hornets game. Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Lin's grandmother, Linchu A-mien, shared childhood photos. Pichi Chuang/Reuters

Lin had 17 points and nine assists in a Feb. 22 win over the Hawks. Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Lin played on Shaquille O'Neal's Rising Stars team on All-Star weekend. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

Lin was invited to All-Star weekend in Orlando and the Rising Stars game after just six starts for New York. Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty Images