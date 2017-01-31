LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police say burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the home of former Lakers guard and Knicks coach Derek Fisher.

Officer Drake Madison says he doesn't know if the suspects got away with any of Fisher's five NBA championship rings, although TMZ Sports is reporting Fisher's championship hardware was indeed stolen.

The burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood. No one was home at the time.

Fisher won five titles with the Lakers. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014 to 2016.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.