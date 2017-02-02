Magic Johnson will return to the Los Angeles Lakers as an adviser to co-owner and president Jeanie Buss as she evaluates the direction of the franchise, the team announced Tuesday morning.

"We are thrilled and honored to add Magic's expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him," Buss said in a statement released by the team.

Editor's Picks Jeanie Buss hopes Luke Walton can stop Lakers' free fall Kobe Bryant is gone and the team is coming off its three worst seasons ever. Team president Jeanie Buss and former Lakers tell Outside The Lines how things went sour and why they could sweeten.

Johnson has held titles with the Lakers in the past, including honorary vice president, which he resigned from in June. He has also previously owned shares in the team, which he sold to Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong in 2011.

Jim Buss, a co-owner and the Lakers' executive vice president of basketball operations, said publicly in 2014 he would step down from his post if the team isn't a contender within three to four years.

Jeanie Buss has repeatedly said she will hold her brother and general manager Mitch Kupchak to that timeline.

"Magic Johnson is one of the NBA's greatest players, and it is terrific to see him returning to the Lakers," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "He is a truly special person and a natural leader with a relentless passion for basketball and profound knowledge of the game."

Magic Johnson, a former honorary vice president of the Lakers, has returned to the team as an adviser for co-owner Jeanie Buss. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

ESPN reported last month that Johnson and Jeanie Buss had met for dinner at a Lakers game.

The Lakers described the role Johnson will play broadly as "advising ownership on all business and basketball matters, collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success."

Johnson, currently an analyst for ESPN's NBA Countdown, has an ownership stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers and has been close to the Buss family since he was drafted by the Lakers in 1979. Jeanie Buss worked for her father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, at the Forum in Inglewood in those days.

"Everyone knows my love for the Lakers," Johnson said. "Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA."

In October, ESPN's Outside the Lines asked Jeanie Buss about Johnson's criticism of how Jim Buss was handling the team.

"I don't want to see anyone in my family be criticized, but when you are in a position that I'm in, that my brother's in, that comes with the territory," Jeanie Buss told ESPN. "You cannot be, you know, sensitive to criticism. That just goes with it.

"... I think that that's between the two of them. That's their relationship, and, you know, I think that they understand each other and where they're coming from. Magic has never been a person to hold anything back. That's the way he lives his life with everything he does. And that's what makes him a leader."

There had been speculation former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, now the president of the New York Knicks, would be an option to take over the Lakers. However, Jackson and Buss announced they had ended their four-year engagement in late December.

Sources said that announcement had no effect on or correlation to the timeline Jim Buss has set for the franchise or Jeanie Buss' decision-making on it.