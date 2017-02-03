OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have waived reserve veteran center Anderson Varejao, the team said Friday.

League sources said Golden State, seeking depth and youthfulness in the backcourt, will fill the open roster spot by signing point guard Briante Weber of the NBA Development League's Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 10-day contract.

Weber, the D-League Player of the Month for January, is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 36 percent from 3-point range.

Backup point guard Shaun Livingston has been sidelined the last two games with a lower-back strain, resulting in coach Steve Kerr going with a committee of unconventional players at the position.

Varejao, who has only made 14 appearances this season, was the odd man out. If he clears waivers, he'll become an unrestricted free agent.

Sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Varejao could be a target for a waiver claim, with a team below the salary floor being able to save roughly $1 million by taking him.