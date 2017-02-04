NEW YORK -- Cavaliers star LeBron James says he just wants good friend Carmelo Anthony to be happy, no matter where he's playing.

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James told reporters in Cleveland before the Cavaliers traveled to New York for their game against the Knicks on Saturday night. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy.

"The game comes very easy to you when you're happy where you are. If he's happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I'm not sure. He's done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We'll see what happens."

The Cavs rebuffed the Knicks' attempt late last month to trade Anthony for Kevin Love, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne.

Stein and Shelburne reported earlier this week that the Knicks continue to pursue Love in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline despite the Cavaliers' unwillingness to part with him. Love said on Friday that he believes he'll remain with the Cavs "for a long time."

Sources told Stein and Shelburne the Cavaliers maintain an interest in Anthony -- which would pair him with James -- but only if a deal can be struck without the Cavs surrendering Love.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would need to waive it before any deal can be consummated.