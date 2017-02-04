In the third quarter against the Pistons, Zach LaVine clutches his knee after drawing a foul on a layup attempt. He would remain in the game until the fourth quarter before leaving with what would be diagnosed a season-ending torn ACL. (0:59)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine will need season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Saturday.

LaVine had an MRI before the Wolves hosted Memphis on Saturday, when the diagnosis was revealed. He suffered the injury during Friday's 116-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The 21-year-old LaVine, who was averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, will have surgery at a later date, the team said.

Just last week, LaVine had announced that he would not defend his title in the slam dunk contest during All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.