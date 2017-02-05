The anthem singer for the Toronto Raptors- Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center Sunday struggled with the lyrics to "O Canada," and the Raptors responded by tweaking the Nets on Twitter.
.@BrooklynNets For future reference... pic.twitter.com/EJt64jTYZt
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2017
Amber Iman, a member of the national touring cast of the Broadway hit "Hamilton," couldn't remember the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem and improvised. Among the ad-libs, she substituted "We sing our hearts for thee" for the thrice repeated, "We stand on guard for thee."
She did finish the song, however.