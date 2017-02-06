The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to bolster their frontcourt and are in advanced talks with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire ‎big man Jahlil Okafor, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the teams were still negotiating ‎Monday in an attempt to complete the trade.

If the sides agree to go through with a trade, sources said, New Orleans is expected to send backup center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Okafor. A source told ESPN's Justin Verrier that a 2018 first-rounder is being discussed.

No deal, though, had been agreed to as of Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia, sources said, is seeking at least one future first-round pick in exchange ‎for Okafor, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft but has been on the trading block for months -- along with fellow Sixers center Nerlens Noel -- as a result of the Sixers' glut of big men.

The Pelicans are exploring a trade for Sixers big man Jahlil Okafor, who is averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 51 percent from the field this season. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Fellow lottery picks Joel Embiid and Dario Saric have had strong rookie seasons in Philadelphia, which has increased the likelihood that either Okafor or Noel would be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

The Pelicans have previously pursued centers such as Milwaukee's Greg Monroe and Brooklyn's Brook Lopez in search of an offensive-minded frontcourt sidekick to star big man Anthony Davis.

USA Today was the first to report Monday that the Pelicans and Sixers were talking about an Okafor trade.