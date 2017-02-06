The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to bolster their frontcourt by completing a trade for Philadelphia 76ers ‎big man Jahlil Okafor, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN.com that the teams were in advanced ‎talks Monday in an attempt to complete the trade.

Philadelphia, sources said, is seeking a future first-round pick in exchange ‎for Okafor, who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2015 draft but has been on the trading block for months -- along with fellow Sixers center Nerlens Noel -- as a result of the Sixers' glut of big men.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have discussed sending disgruntled center Alexis Ajinca and a future first-round pick to the Sixers, but details have not been finalized.

The Pelicans are exploring a trade for big man Jahlil Okafor, who's averaging 11.4 ppg and shooting 51 percent from the field this season. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Fellow lottery picks Joel Embiid and Dario Saric have had strong rookie seasons in Philadelphia, which has increased the likelihood that either Okafor or Noel would be dealt before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

USA Today was the first to report Monday that the Pelicans and Sixers were talking about an Okafor trade.