LeBron James calls the rumor sending Kevin Love to the Knicks "trash" and says the team will ignore the "outside noise." (0:30)

LeBron James is leaning on the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office to use Kevin Love, if needed, in a deal to acquire Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, the New York Daily News has reported, citing a league source.

Anthony has been the subject of recent trade rumors, as Knicks president Phil Jackson and the front office look for potential deals to move the 13-year veteran.

The Cavaliers promptly refuted the report after a 140-135 overtime win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, with James calling it "trash" and "outside noise," Love calling it a lie, and coach Tyronn Lue saying Love would not be traded.

"What do they say?" Love said to reporters. "A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on? So it's a lie.

"You know, if Bron is having any problem with me," Love said before smiling and snickering, "I mean, it's just not true. It's almost laughable. I'm on this team. I'm going to be on this team. And we want to win with the guys that we have."

Editor's Picks Tyronn Lue's memorabilia collection features items from Michael Jordan Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has accumulated an impressive memorabilia collection that features items from players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Lue, LeBron see parallels in Pats, Cavs titles The similarity between the Patriots rallying past the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and the Cavs falling down 3-1 in the NBA Finals only to best the Warriors was not lost on Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

What LeBron and Cavs need to rethink LeBron James is unhappy with how the Cavaliers and owner Dan Gilbert are spending on the roster. Is LeBron right? And were these the same issues that ended Miami's run? 2 Related

Lue said Love should be happy other teams want him.

"But he's not going anywhere," Lue said.

A Cavaliers source told ESPN's Dave McMenamin earlier Monday night "there is no substance to any of that." There have been no follow-up calls by the Cavs to the Knicks beyond the original call from New York to gauge Cleveland's interest, the source said.

Sources had previously told ESPN the Cavs rebuffed the Knicks' attempt late last month to trade Anthony for Love.

Both the Cavs and Knicks were in action Monday night. Love contributed 39 points and 12 rebounds against the Wizards. Anthony, meanwhile, had 26 points, three rebounds and five assists in the Knicks' 14-point home loss to the Lakers.

James, when asked about a potential deal for his good friend Anthony, said he is committed to playing with the players on the Cavaliers' roster. James also said he wants Anthony to be happy, no matter where he's playing.

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James told reporters in Cleveland on Friday. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy.

"The game comes very easy to you when you're happy where you are. If he's happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere, I'm not sure. He's done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We'll see what happens."

ESPN's Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne reported last week that the Knicks continued to pursue Love in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline despite the Cavaliers' unwillingness to part with him. Love said Friday that he believes he'll remain with the Cavs "for a long time."

Sources told Stein and Shelburne that the Cavaliers maintain an interest in Anthony, but only if a deal can be struck without their surrendering Love.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would need to waive it before any deal could be consummated.

The Cavs also held tryouts Wednesday with an eye on adding a free agent. Veteran point guard Jordan Farmar was given assurances that if anyone was to be signed from the workouts, it would be him, a source told ESPN. Guards Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich also worked out for the Cavs.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley and Dave McMenamin was used in this report.