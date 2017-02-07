LeBron James is leaning on the Cleveland Cavaliers' front office to use Kevin Love if needed in a deal to acquire Carmelo Anthony from the New York Knicks, the New York Daily News has reported, citing a league source.

Anthony has been the subject of recent trade rumors, with Knicks president Phil Jackson and the front office looking for potential deals to move the 13-year veteran.

But the Cavs rebuffed the Knicks' attempt late last month to trade Anthony for Love, sources previously told ESPN.

James, when asked about a potential deal for his good friend Anthony, has said he is fully committed to playing with the players on the Cavaliers' roster. James has also said he wants Anthony to be happy, no matter where he's playing.

Editor's Picks Lue, LeBron see parallels in Pats, Cavs titles The similarities between the Patriots rallying past the Falcons in Super Bowl LI and the Cavs falling down 3-1 in the NBA Finals only to best the Warriors was not lost on Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Melo: Knicks' struggles, rumors 'testing my will' Knicks star Carmelo Anthony said after a loss to the Cavaliers that the trade rumors around him are testing his will but that he is getting "stronger throughout the process."

LeBron on Melo: 'I just want him to be happy' Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron's Cavs. 2 Related

"I just want the best for my friend, no matter what it is," James told reporters in Cleveland Friday. "If [Anthony's] there in New York or if not, I just want the best for him. I want him to be happy.

"The game comes very easy to you when you're happy where you are. If he's happy in New York, maybe he wants to be elsewhere. I'm not sure. He's done a lot for that franchise. He did a lot for the Denver franchise as well. We'll see what happens."

ESPN's Marc Stein and Ramona Shelburne reported last week that the Knicks continued to pursue Love in advance of the Feb. 23 trade deadline despite the Cavaliers' unwillingness to part with him. Love said on Friday that he believes he'll remain with the Cavs "for a long time."

Sources told Stein and Shelburne the Cavaliers maintain an interest in Anthony -- which would pair him with James -- but only if a deal can be struck without the Cavs surrendering Love.

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would need to waive it before any deal can be consummated.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley was used in this report.