Being a Golden State Warriors season-ticket holder will be more costly next season. The team is raising ticket prices once again, according to invoices provided to ESPN.

Increases vary from roughly 15 to 25 percent, depending on location.

Prices on the cheapest seats for season-ticket holders will increase from $32 to $40 a game, while the best courtside seats will rise from $625 to $715, or $30,745 for the season, not counting the playoffs.

That prime front-row seat on the wood will cost $2,600 for this year's NBA Finals should the Warriors, who have the best record in the NBA at 43-8, make it that far. A team spokesperson said the team would not be commenting on the new pricing.

At the start of the Warriors' recent run of success, the 2014-15 season, which ended with a title, the cheapest season-ticket price seat was $18, while courtside was only $450 a game.

But price increases in the past have been met with little resistance. Last season, the team announced that 99.5 percent of season-ticket holders renewed, a franchise record. The Warriors currently have more than 32,000 people on their season-ticket holder waiting list.

The Warriors have sold out 214 consecutive home games dating back to Dec. 18, 2012.