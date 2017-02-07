Kings center DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for one game without pay after picking up his 16th technical of the year, the NBA announced.

The Kings play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Cousins, who leads the league in technical fouls, collected two on Monday night, leading to an automatic ejection. The second technical foul came with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Cousins received his first technical Monday night just after the third quarter ended. A minor fracas broke out that involved Cousins, teammate Matt Barnes, Bulls assistant head coach Jim Boylen and Chicago forward Taj Gibson. Cousins shoved Boylen's arm away as tempers flared, and all three players were given technicals.

The second came when a furious Cousins thought he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Cousins also was fined $25,000 on Tuesday for a separate incident in a Feb. 4 game against the Warriors.