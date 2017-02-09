Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, responding to Under Armour's CEO calling President Donald Trump an "asset" to the United States earlier this week, jokingly told The Mercury News that he agreed -- if you remove "the ET from asset."

Curry is one of Under Armour's most high-profile spokesmen, with a deal that pays him at least $4 million annually -- and gives him a stake in the shoe and apparel company through 2024.

On Tuesday, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank expressed support for President Trump in a CNBC interview, saying: "To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country."

The comments quickly became a hot topic on social media, with a hashtag calling for a boycott of the company. Plank released a statement on Wednesday clarifying his comments, saying they were from a business perspective and not reflective of the company's social stance.

"I spent all day yesterday on the phone, with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank's camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue," Curry told The Mercury News on Wednesday. "Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that's the Under Armour that I know. That's the brand I know he's built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I'm standing on."

Curry's business last year for Under Armour was worth $200 million, sources told ESPN, but some estimates of his value to the company are much higher.

When asked if he would consider leaving the company if he didn't like its direction, Curry did not dismiss the possibility.

"If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don't have my best intentions, they don't have the right attitude about taking care of people," Curry said. "If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn't jump off if it wasn't in line with who I am. So that's a decision I will make every single day when I wake up.

"If something is not in line with what I'm about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect."

Curry said Under Armour working with Trump doesn't impact his deal with the company, and that he's more concerned about it adopting Trump's values.

"It's a fine line, but it's about how we're operating, how inclusive we are, what we stand for," Curry said. "He's the president. There are going to be people that are tied to them. But are we promoting change? Are we doing things that are going to look out for everybody? And not being so self-serving that it's only about making money, selling shoes, doing this and that. That's not the priority. It's about changing lives. I think we can continue to do that."

In Plank's statement Wednesday morning, he distanced himself from support of some of President Trump's policies, saying, "We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.

"We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team and our community."

Under Armour said Wednesday night it would have no comment on Curry's remarks.

Information from ESPN's Darren Rovell was used in this report.