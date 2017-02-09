Former Knicks star Charles Oakley is escorted out of his seat at Madison Square Garden following a reported incident with team owner James Dolan. As a result, Oakley was arrested. (0:58)

Charles Oakley said on Thursday he has tried to mend his fractured relationship with James Dolan multiple times but he has been rebuffed by the Knicks owner on each occasion.

"He don't want to meet with me," Oakley told The Undefeated's Mike Wise. "Man won't even shake my hand."

Oakley has been critical of the Knicks over the years, specifically taking on Dolan's stewardship as owner at times. But Oakley told The Undefeated he was really hurt when Dolan refused to shake his hand when Oakley approached him at the 2014 All-Star Game in New Orleans.

Since then he said it's been an even more acrimonious relationship.

"Whenever I go to the Garden now, security has been told to inform him immediately," Oakley said. "Last year against Charlotte I went to a game and a bunch of security people came up to me right away and told me not to walk around, stay where I am. He just doesn't want me in the building."

Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault following an altercation in the stands near Dolan at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Oakley said he was particularly wounded by the team's statement last night about the altercation and his arrest. The statement ended with, "He is a great Knick and we hope he gets help soon."

"Right there, attacking my character like that -- not makin' it about the moment but somethin' bigger that's wrong with me? -- I couldn't believe it," he said. "I don't know how you do that. I don't."

The incident occurred during a stoppage in play as Kristaps Porzingis was shooting free throws in the first quarter against the visiting LA Clippers. A police source told ESPN that Oakley had purchased a seat a few rows behind Dolan and was making comments at the Knicks owner, who eventually had security escort Oakley from the arena.

"What happened is me and four friends went to the game tonight, to watch the Knicks and Clippers. We did sit down, trying to have a good time. Next thing I know I was asked to leave the building," Oakley said at a New York restaurant after his release from Midtown South Precinct shortly past midnight ET. "I asked, 'Why?' and they said, 'You have to leave because someone ordered you to leave.' And I'm like, 'I've been here four and a half minutes.'

"I'm a Knicks fan, played here 10 years. I love the Knicks. I love New York. This is my heart. I wish them all the luck and success on the basketball court. I don't know why I'm not welcome into the Garden."

Knicks president Phil Jackson came out to try to calm down Oakley, who was yelling about Dolan and telling security he wasn't going to move as they handcuffed him outside the tunnel leading to the court. At one point, Oakley was on the ground surrounded by police and Madison Square Garden security.

According to the NYPD, Oakley, 53, punched three male MSG employees -- all of whom suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene -- as he was being escorted out. He was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault, all third degree, and one count of criminal trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Oakley was given a desk appearance ticket and will be required to appear in front of a judge at a later date. The court date is scheduled for March, a source told ESPN.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping them reach the NBA Finals, but he has a poor relationship with the team because of his criticism of Dolan, the Madison Square Garden chairman.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk and The Associated Press contributed to this report.