Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee for the second time and will undergo surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Parker, 21, suffered the injury Wednesday night when his left knee appeared to buckle while he was driving to the basket. Parker fell to the floor and ultimately had to be helped off the court. The team initially said he suffered a sprained knee.

An MRI Thursday morning revealed the ACL tear, the Bucks announced in a news release. The recovery and rehabilitation period is expected to last 12 months.

In his third year, Parker is averaging career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.2) and assists (2.8).

He also tore his left ACL during his rookie season and was able to return early last season.