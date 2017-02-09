New York Knicks president Phil Jackson on Thursday wrote that his tweet earlier this week that referenced a Bleacher Report column critical of Carmelo Anthony was "misunderstood."

So after starting a 🔥storm with a misunderstood tweet, I offer this✌🏻our society is torn with discord. I'm against it. Let It Be — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) February 9, 2017

Jackson's tweet about the Bleacher Report column was widely interpreted as another criticism of Anthony, whom the Knicks have shopped in trade talks in recent weeks. Jackson might have intended to dispel that theory with his tweet Thursday, but he didn't provide any clarification about the meaning behind his decision to reference the column critical of Anthony.

Jackson also included ambiguously that he was "against discord," which could be a reference to the Charles Oakley incident at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, in which Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault after an altercation in the stands near team owner James Dolan.

Oakley and Dolan have been at odds over Oakley's relationship with the franchise in recent seasons. Jackson attempted to calm Oakley in the bowels of Madison Square Garden after the forward was ejected from his seats.

Of course, Jackson noting that he is against discord also might be in reference to his previous criticisms of Anthony this season and Anthony's frustration with them. Or, Jackson could be referring to discord at large in society.

Either way, Jackson's vague tweet was the latest update to a strange week for a Knicks franchise that has a habit of making headlines for off-court issues. On the court, Jackson's Knicks are struggling. The team president constructed a roster that was supposed to compete for a playoff spot this season when he traded for veteran point guard Derrick Rose and signed veterans Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings in free agency.

But New York entered play Thursday in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

The club has dropped five of its last six games and, at 22-32, enters play Thursday 3.5 games out of eighth place in the conference.

There is a chance that the roster may undergo drastic changes before the trade deadline. At Jackson's behest, the Knicks have discussed potential trade scenarios involving Anthony in recent weeks with at least three teams (Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers).

Anthony, a 13-year veteran, has a no-trade clause. He said on Wednesday that management hadn't discussed any potential trade scenarios with him.