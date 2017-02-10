The Madison Square Garden Company has parted ways with its security chief, two days after Charles Oakley was arrested after getting into an altercation at a New York Knicks game, a team official confirmed to The Undefeated's Mike Wise.

The official wouldn't say whether the firing of Frank Benedetto, formerly the senior vice president for security for MSG, was related to the Oakley incident.

Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault following an altercation in the stands near team owner James Dolan at MSG on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred during a stoppage in play as Kristaps Porzingis was shooting free throws in the first quarter against the visiting LA Clippers. A police source told ESPN that Oakley had purchased a seat a few rows behind Dolan and was making comments at the Knicks owner, who eventually had security escort him from the arena.

The news of Benedetto's firing was first reported by DNAInfo New York.