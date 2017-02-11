ESPN's Christopher Haynes explains why Kevin Durant is in a happier place with Golden State than he was with Russell Westbrook and OKC, despite his back-and-forth banter with Draymond Green. (1:57)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Popular Oklahoma City restaurant Mahogany Prime Steakhouse turned down a request by Kevin Durant's representatives to rent out the entire restaurant following the Warriors' game Saturday night against the Thunder, according to proprietor Dave Osborn.

Osborn, who oversees Mahogany's downtown location, said Durant's reps called "three or four weeks ago" to rent out the entire restaurant for the Warriors organization after the game.

According to Osborn, the haul would have been between $30,000 to $35,000.

"I thought about it but I said, no I can't do that, because I have Thunder players that come in after games," Osborn said. "Thunder players come in, fans come in, so I just said, 'I can't do that to them.' It wouldn't be fair."

Mahogany is one of Russell Westbrook's favorite postgame spots in Oklahoma City.

"He comes in a lot after home games and he's got his own room, and it's always open," Osborn said. "And I've told him that: This room is always open after every single home game.

Osborn said that shortly after saying no to Durant's reps he received a call back and that the Warriors star said it would be fine with him if Thunder players were invited to join if they wanted.

"I told them, 'I apologize, but I just can't do it. I've got to stay true to the fans and the people that come in here because I do have a lot of people that come in after games,'" Osborn said.

Osborn said Durant used to come to the restaurant routinely following games before he left the Thunder in free agency, noting one time Durant was in a private room last season during the Western Conference finals and the Warriors wanted to book the restaurant following a game.

"I went into the room and told Kevin, 'Hey Kevin, Golden State wanted to book here and I wouldn't let 'em do it," Osborn said, laughing. "And he was all excited about it."

Osborn said if Durant wanted a reservation he'd be more than happy to accommodate; it's the request of renting out the entire place for the Warriors organization that is a different story.

Word of the situation first came out when ESPN's Steve Levy tweeted about it Friday night. Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, tweeted a denial in response to Levy, simply saying "False."

"I told Steve Levy [Friday night] because I recognized him when he came in and I was just kind of talking to him and I told him in passing," Osborn said. "I mean, the publicity is kind of fun because I've got news agencies calling and everything like that, but I really just want to focus on my dinner shift and making sure the guests that come in tonight are going to be happy."