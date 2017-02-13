DeMarcus Cousins takes a low hit from Buddy Hield in the second quarter, leading to Hield's ejection. (0:50)

Buddy Hield made the first ejection of his NBA career count as the Pelicans rookie was tossed for hitting Kings star DeMarcus Cousins in the groin.

Hield was given a flagrant-two foul for his action, which automatically triggers an ejection.

The incident took place in the second quarter while Hield was fighting around a screen, and came after Cousins received a technical foul of his own.

Cousins picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul for hitting Pelicans big man Donatas Motiejunas in the face while fighting for a rebound in the first quarter.

Cousins has already been suspended once for reaching the 16-technical foul plateau. His 18th technical foul will trigger another automatic suspension.