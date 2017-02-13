        <
          Buddy Hield ejected for hitting DeMarcus Cousins in the groin

          11:02 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Buddy Hield made the first ejection of his NBA career count as the Pelicans rookie was tossed for hitting Kings star DeMarcus Cousins in the groin.

          Hield was given a flagrant-two foul for his action, which automatically triggers an ejection.

          The incident took place in the second quarter while Hield was fighting around a screen, and came after Cousins received a technical foul of his own.

          Cousins picked up his league-leading 17th technical foul for hitting Pelicans big man Donatas Motiejunas in the face while fighting for a rebound in the first quarter.

          Cousins has already been suspended once for reaching the 16-technical foul plateau. His 18th technical foul will trigger another automatic suspension.