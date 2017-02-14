Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge has cried foul over the team's having only one player going to Sunday's All-Star Game.

Aldridge, speaking to The Vertical, said it wasn't fair the Warriors will send four players -- Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- to the Spurs' one, in Kawhi Leonard, despite holding the second-best record in the NBA -- 42-13 (.764) to Golden State's 46-9 (.836).

"I'm older, so I'm not going to come home and be mad or anything," Aldridge told the Yahoo! Sports website. "But I do think that it was wrong for Golden State to have four [All-Stars] and we're a few games behind and only have one."

Aldridge had been selected to five straight All-Star Games, including last year in his first season with the Spurs.

"It is what it is," Aldridge said. "I'm in this position and I'm going to enjoy my break and just come back fresh."

Aldridge, who said he'd spend this weekend's All-Star break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, chose San Antonio in free agency in 2015 after nine years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He was a hot commodity and he was expected to be a building block for the future.

"It was very difficult, because I couldn't be the guy that I've been my whole career," Aldridge said of last season. "It was very difficult to adjust from being who I was to who I am now. Now, I'm fine. I do what I'm asked to do. I rebound, take shots every now and then. I'm not really asked to be that guy that I was, so I just play the role that they want me to play. Play defense. Do pick-and-pop when they need it, and other than that just play off Kawhi."