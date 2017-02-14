The Orlando Magic have agreed to trade power forward Serge Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors for small forward Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick, a source confirmed to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Vertical first reported the terms of the trade.

Serge Ibaka averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Magic this season. Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Ibaka joined the Magic during the offseason when he was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and No. 11 pick Domantas Sabonis.

The 6-foot-10 Ibaka was averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Magic this season.

Ross moves to the Magic after averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game for Toronto.

Orlando had felt in recent weeks that Ibaka may leave in free agency this summer and without assurances he would stay, the Magic weighed offers from several teams including the Raptors and Heat before agreeing to the deal, according to a source.

Toronto is confident it can re-sign Ibaka this summer, per the source

Information from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was used in this report.