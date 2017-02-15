Darren Rovell says Steph Curry's disagreement with CEO Kevin Plank's support of President Donald Trump is "not real tension" and Curry is not considering leaving Under Armour. (1:37)

The CEO of Baltimore-based sports apparel company Under Armour responded Wednesday to criticism he received after calling President Donald Trump "an asset to the country."

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was among celebrities the company sponsors to voice concerns about Kevin Plank's praise of Trump, jokingly telling The Mercury News last Wednesday that he agreed -- if you remove "the ET from asset."

In an open letter to Baltimore published as a full-page advertisement in The Baltimore Sun, Plank wrote that he wanted to clarify what values he and his company stand for.

"In a business television interview last week, I answered a question with a choice of words that did not accurately reflect my intent,'' he wrote referring to an interview on CNBC on Feb. 7.

The company stands for equal rights and job creation and believes "immigration is a source of strength, diversity and innovation for global companies based in America,'' Plank wrote. Also, the company opposes the president's travel ban.

"With an anticipated new executive order on immigration set to come out, we will join a coalition of companies in opposition to any new actions that negatively impact our team, their families or our community,'' he said.

Curry is one of Under Armour's most high-profile spokesmen, with a deal that pays him at least $15 million annually -- and gives him a stake in the shoe and apparel company through 2024.

Curry's business last year for Under Armour was worth $200 million, sources told ESPN's Darren Rovell, but some estimates of his value to the company are much higher.

He told the Mercury News that Under Armour working with Trump doesn't affect his deal with the company and that he is more concerned about it adopting Trump's values.

Plank also released a statement last Wednesday clarifying his comments and Curry said based on conversations he had with Plank last week he would continue to stand behind the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.